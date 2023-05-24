Stubbs will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With top backstop J.T. Realmuto receiving a breather for the day game after a night game, Stubbs will crack the starting nine for just the eighth time in 49 contests on the season. Stubbs, who owns a .588 OPS over 30 plate appearances in 2023, will likely remain one of MLB's most lightly used backup catchers so long as Realmuto is healthy.