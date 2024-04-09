Stubbs went 1-for-4 with one run and one stolen base in Monday's win against the Cardinals.

Playing in a mere two games since Opening Day, the 30-year-old has gone 2-for-7 with a run and a stolen base. Currently locked in as No. 2 catcher behind J.T. Realmuto, Stubbs' position could be reevaluated when Rafael Marchan returns from his back injury.