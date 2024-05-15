Stubbs is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

While J.T. Realmuto managed a sore knee, Stubbs started behind the plate in each of the past three games, going 1-for-12 with a stolen base. Realmuto is back in the lineup at catcher Wednesday, and provided he doesn't experience any setbacks with his knee, he should take on a hefty workload moving forward. Prior to Realmuto's recent absence, Stubbs had started in just six of the Phillies' first 40 games of the season.