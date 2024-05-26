Stubbs went 2-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Stubbs' playing time remains low as backup to J.T. Realmuto. This was Stubbs' first multi-hit effort of the season, but he's still just 3-for-24 (.125) in May. The catcher is at a .140/.213/.140 slash line with three steals, two RBI and three runs scored over 47 plate appearances this season.