Stubbs is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Stubbs is expected to see the bulk of the playing time at catcher for the foreseeable future after J.T. Realmuto (knee) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but Rafael Marchan will get the nod behind the plate Wednesday in what represents his first big-league action since 2021. While making his first start since Realmuto landed on the shelf in Tuesday's 4-1 win, Stubbs went 1-for-4 and nabbed his fourth stolen base of the season.