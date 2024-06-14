Stubbs is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Baltimore.
Stubbs will give way to Rafael Marchan for the second time in four games despite a right-handed pitcher on the mound for the Orioles. It seems as though Stubbs and Marchan will be in a near 50-50 split behind the plate while J.T. Realmuto (knee) is sidelined.
