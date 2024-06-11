Stubbs is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday against the Red Sox, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It marks the 31-year-old's 15th start of the season, but he should have a more regular role for the foreseeable future with J.T. Realmuto (knee) on the injured list. Stubbs has a .173/.271/.192 slash line in 59 plate appearances this season and doesn't offer much fantasy upside.