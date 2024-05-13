Stubbs will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Mets.

Stubbs will make a second straight start while J.T. Realmuto is day-to-day with a knee injury. The Phillies expect Realmuto to avoid a stint on the injured list, but with Tuesday's game beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET, the team could opt to hold him out for another contest while giving Stubbs another turn behind the plate.