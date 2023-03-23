Stubbs (knee) took batting practice Thursday morning in Phillies camp, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Stubbs still hasn't appeared in a Grapefruit League game since he had to bow out of the World Baseball Classic with a mild right knee sprain, but the 29-year-old catcher is fully expected to be ready to serve as J.T. Realmuto's backup come Opening Day.
