Phillies manager Rob Thomson suggested Wednesday that Soto (visa issues) might have to be pulled out of the World Baseball Classic, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Soto is currently part of the projected bullpen mix for Team Dominican Republic, but he has yet to report to Phillies camp in Florida due to visa complications. "At some point he's got to get into some [Grapefruit League] games before he goes to the WBC or else you're putting him at risk," Thomson said. The 28-year-old reliever was acquired from the Tigers in January and is expected to operate in a high-leverage role this season for the reigning NL champs.