Soto allowed one hit in a scoreless frame Monday, striking out two and earning a save over the Cardinals.

Soto was in a first-and-third jam with just one out but punched out Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado to close out the 5-3 win in the 10th inning. This came after Jeff Hoffman blew a save chance in the ninth. Soto now has a save and two holds with a 5:0 K:BB through 3.2 shutout frames.