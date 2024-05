Soto earned the save Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two hits with one strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning.

Soto picked up his first save since Apr. 8, retiring back-to-back batters to close out the game and strand runners on first and third. While Soto shouldn't be expected to see much high-leverage work, it's worth noting that closer Jose Alvarado has pitched during the eighth inning in back-to-back games, leaving save chances to Soto and Jeff Hoffman.