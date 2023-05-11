Soto is expected to split closing duties with Craig Kimbrel after Jose Alvarado (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The lefty-throwing Alvarado has been Philadelphia's top reliever and primary closing option this season with five saves, but he's now sidelined by elbow inflammation. Kimbrel has three saves but has struggled at times with a 7.62 ERA in 15 outings, which could allow Soto -- who tallied 30 saves for Detroit in 2022 -- to take a larger share of the closer role.