Soto signed a one-year contract with the Phillies on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Soto saw his saves total diminish significantly in 2023 after being traded from Detroit to Philadelphia last offseason. He still managed an impressive 24 holds and also posted an 8.8 BB% -- by far the best mark of his career. Jose Alvarado is the current favorite for the closer role, but with Craig Kimbrel out of the picture, this could be a bullpen to watch in spring training.