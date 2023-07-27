Soto struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 6-4 win over the Orioles.

Craig Kimbrel got the call in the eighth inning against the heart of Baltimore's order, while Soto faced the 6-7-8 hitters for the O's en route to his first save since mid-May. While the left-hander does appear to be manager Rob Thomson's second choice for save chances, Kimbrel's spot as closer doesn't seem to be in any jeopardy. Since the beginning of June, Soto has posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 16.2 innings while collecting six holds and a win in addition to Wednesday's save.