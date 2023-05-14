Soto pitched a perfect inning to earn his first save of the season in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rockies.

Soto had no trouble protecting a three-run lead, retiring the side on 10 pitches. This was his first outing since Jose Alvarado (elbow) landed on the injured list. Craig Kimbrel got the first save chance Friday, but Soto should also be in the mix in what's likely to be a closer committee for the next few weeks. Soto has a 4.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB while logging seven holds over 20 appearances (18 innings) this season.