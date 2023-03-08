Soto (personal) officially arrived at Phillies camp Wednesday.
Soto was delayed in getting to the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida due to visa issues and had to bow out of an opportunity to pitch for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. But he can now work on playing catch-up from this point forward and should be a high-leverage bullpen option for the reigning NL champs come Opening Day. The 28-year-old right-hander was acquired from the Tigers in a January trade.
