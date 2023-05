McGarry (side) struck out two and allowed one run on one hit and one walk in two innings in his first start of the season for Double-A Reading.

The 23-year-old righty made one rehab appearance, striking out two in one inning for Single-A Clearwater earlier this month. Now that he is fully healthy after suffering an oblique injury in spring training, McGarry will set his sights on showcasing starter-level command and control after walking 53 batters in 87.1 innings last season.