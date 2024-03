The Phillies reassigned McGarry to minor-league camp Monday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Manager Rob Thomson also noted that McGarry will be used as a reliever this season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The 24-year-old holds a career 34.6 percent strikeout rate and 15.9 percent walk rate during his time in the minors while being used mostly as a starter, so a move to relief doesn't come as much of a surprise. Thomson added that the move isn't necessarily permanent.