McGarry will join the Phillies' major-league camp this spring.
McGarry is the third member of a group of young righties knocking on the door for the Phillies, though his stock isn't as high as that of Andrew Painter or Mick Abel. McGarry's best chance of making an impact at the big-league level this season may come as a reliever, though the Phillies could prefer to keep him in the minors in an effort to improve his control to the point that he can start. His 37.3 percent strikeout rate in 111.2 professional innings is excellent, but his 14.4 percent walk rate is far too high.