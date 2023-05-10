McGarry (side) began a rehab assignment last week with Single-A Clearwater and gave up one run on one hit while striking out two in a one-inning start Friday.

McGarry has resided on Double-A Reading's 7-day injured list all season due to side tightness, so the Phillies will likely have him ramp up slowly in the lower minors over the course of another rehab start or two before he's deemed ready for Eastern League action. The 23-year-old right-hander split time between three levels in 2022, pitching to a 3.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 130:53 K:BB over 87.1 innings.