The Phillies promoted McGarry to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

After putting up a 3.13 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 54.2 innings across 13 starts with Double-A Reading, McGarry will head to Triple-A for the second time in his career. The 24-year-old righty made seven appearances out of the bullpen for Lehigh Valley toward the end of last season and allowed eight runs over eight innings. McGarry will likely now get starting reps in Triple-A and could see time in the majors next season.