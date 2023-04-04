McGarry is not on the active season-opening roster at Double-A Reading due to side tightness, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

But the Phillies believe it's minor, per Lauber, and don't expect McGarry to miss much time. The 23-year-old right-hander racked up 130 strikeouts across 87.1 minor-league innings in 2022, though he did issue a whopping 53 walks along the way. He'll repeat the Double-A level to begin the 2023 campaign after a short stint in the Triple-A Lehigh Valley bullpen last September.