Triple-A Lehigh Valley placed McGarry on its 7-day injured list May 24 with an unspecified injury.

McGarry's last appearance came May 18 against Norfolk, when he walked four batters and recorded just three outs. The injury could have played a part in his poor form in that outing, though poor control has been a hallmark of McGarry's statistical profile through every stop of the minors. The 24-year-old reliever has turned in a 3.57 ERA but has walked 15 batters over 17.2 innings at Lehigh Valley this season.