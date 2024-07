Triple-A Lehigh Valley reinstated McGarry (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Friday.

McGarry had been on the shelf since May 24 with the unspecified injury, but he was cleared to rejoin Lehigh Valley coming out of the All-Star break after he struck out two over a scoreless inning in his lone rehab appearance July 13 with High-A Jersey Shore. Over his 14 relief appearances with Lehigh Valley on the season, McGarry has posted a 3.57 ERA and 25:15 K:BB across 17.2 innings.