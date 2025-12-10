The Nationals selected McGarry with the third pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

McGarry has been a known prospect for several years due to his nasty stuff, but he has never thrown enough strikes as a starter. The 26-year-old righty logged a 3.44 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts and 49 walks in 83.2 innings in 2025, primarily at Double-A. McGarry could be a late-inning weapon thanks to a devastating fastball/sweeper combination, but he'd need to improve his command to work in high-leverage spots.