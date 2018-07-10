Milner was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday.

Milner has allowed four runs in 4.2 innings with the Phillies this season, but posted a 2.01 ERA in 31.1 innings last year and has a 2.39 ERA in 26.1 innings at the Triple-A level in 2018. That track record combined with his left-handedness could be enough for Milner to get claimed on waivers, though he's 27 and doesn't have a good deal of major-league experience. Enyel De Los Santos' contract was selected in a corresponding move.

