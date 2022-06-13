The Phillies designated Norwood for assignment Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
He'll be replaced on the 40-man roster and in the Phillies bullpen by right-hander Michael Kelly, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Through his 20 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen covering 17.1 innings, Norwood turned in an 8.31 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB.
