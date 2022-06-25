Norwood cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Norwood was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Monday, but he'll remain in the organization with the Triple-A club. The right-hander made 20 appearances for the Phillies earlier in the season and posted an 8.31 ERA and 1.90 WHIP in 17.1 innings.