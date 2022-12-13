Norwood signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Norwood put up an 8.31 ERA over 20 relief appearances with the Phillies in 2022. He does have strikeout stuff, so the Yankees will hope to work some magic with him.
