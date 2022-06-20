The Red Sox designated Norwood for assignment Monday.
Just two days after the Red Sox acquired him from the Phillies, Norwood will move off Boston's 40-man roster without having made an appearance for the big club. The Red Sox called up second baseman Jeter Downs from Triple-A Worcester to replace Norwood on the 26-man active roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Norwood: Moves up to big leagues•
-
Red Sox's James Norwood: Shipped to Boston•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Bumped off 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Activated from bereavement list•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Set to rejoin team Thursday•
-
Phillies' James Norwood: Placed on bereavement list•