The Red Sox recalled Norwood from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.
Boston cleared a spot for Norwood on the active roster by optioning starting pitcher Kutter Crawford to Triple-A. Norwood's first appearance out of the bullpen will mark his Boston debut after the right-handed reliever was acquired from the Phillies on Saturday.
