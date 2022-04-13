The Phillies designated Singer for assignment Wednesday.
Singer received his first MLB call-up prior to Tuesday's game against the Mets after closer Corey Knebel (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move. The 28-year-old lefty ultimately went unused out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 2-0 loss, and he'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster after the Phillies reinstated Knebel on Wednesday. Assuming he clears waivers in the next couple of days, Singer will report to back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.