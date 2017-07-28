Singer was promoted to Double-A Reading, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Singer, 23, was 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA, 19 saves and a 66:28 K:BB in 50 innings for High-A Clearwater. The lefty was equally effective against left-handed and right-handed batters. His strikeout ability makes him a solid relief prospect, but he'll need to work on cutting back on the free passes.

