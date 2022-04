Singer's contract was selected by the Phillies on Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Singer will give the Phillies an extra left-handed option in the bullpen, though the 28-year-old is unlikely to see any high-leverage innings. He's yet to make his major-league debut and recorded a mediocre 4.75 ERA in 53 innings of relief for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, striking out 28.2 percent of opposing batters but also walking 10.9 percent.