Singer was added to the Phillies 60-man player pool Thursday and will report to the team's alternate training site, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Singer will join the players training at the alternate site in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.34 ERA while striking out 74 batters across 61.2 innings at Double-A Reading in 2019.