Ortiz was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Tuesday.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for McKinley Moore, who is joining the Phillies' bullpen Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Ortiz, 24, has flashed decent power in the lower minors and might attract the interest of other organizations as he heads into DFA limbo.
