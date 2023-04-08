Ortiz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was designated for assignment by Philadelphia on Tuesday but will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Ortiz has yet to make his big-league debut and had a .239/.321/.419 slash line and 17 home runs in 118 games at Double-A Reading last season.

