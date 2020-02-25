Play

Ortiz went 1-for-1 with a grand slam in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The homer came against Jake Petricka, a veteran reliever with 231.2 big-league innings to his name. Ortiz possesses big power to go along with his big frame, but he's yet to make enough contact to project as a future major-league regular despite the $4.2 million bonus he signed back in 2015. In both of the last two seasons, spent at Low-A Lakewood and High-A Clearwater, he's struck out over 31 percent of the time while producing a wRC+ no higher than 95.

