Ortiz's start to the season will be delayed as he recovers from a hamstring strain, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The issue bugged Ortiz throughout the spring, but he's eventually expected to head to High-A Clearwater. The 20-year-old, who signed with a $4 million bonus back in 2015, stumbled in his first taste of full-season ball last year, hitting .225/.297/.375 with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate for Low-A Lakewood.