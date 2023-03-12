Ortiz was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Ortiz spent last season at Double-A Reading and had a .239/.321/.419 slash line with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and nine steals in 118 contests. The 24-year-old was in big-league camp with the Phillies to open spring training but was never a likely bet to skip the Triple-A level and begin 2023 in the majors.

More News