Ruiz had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Ruiz will join the Phillies 26-man roster in place of Yunior Marte (shoulder) who was put on the 15-day injured list. Ruiz has been excellent at the Triple-A level, boasting a 1.64 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP with a 13:3 K:BB across 11 innings. He should slot into a middle-relief role.