The Diamondbacks designated Ruiz for assignment on Tuesday.

After giving up three runs over 1.2 innings while serving as Arizona's opener Sunday, Ruiz will be cast off the 40-man roster to clear room for Merrill Kelly (calf) to return from the injured list. The 28-year-old righty holds a 5.89 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through 44.1 innings this year and will now look to join his third team of the season.