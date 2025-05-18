Ruiz (neck) returned from his rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday and has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list.

Ruiz has been on the injured list for the entirety of May due to neck spasms, but after throwing a pair of scoreless innings at Triple-A, he's been cleared to rejoin the big-league club. Prior to the injury, Ruiz posted a 4.76 ERA with an 11:6 K:BB across 11.1 innings. He'll take Jose Alvarado's (suspension) spot on the 26-man roster.