Ruiz did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits over 1.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out one.

Ruiz was roughed up by the Reds in his 1.2 innings of work, allowing five total hits including a solo homer to Elly De La Cruz in the first and a two-run shot to Nick Senzel in the second. The outing continued a rough stretch for Ruiz, who's allowed six total runs across his last four appearances (five innings). Through 38 outings (44.1 innings) split between the White Sox and Diamondbacks, Ruiz owns a 5.89 ERA and a 39:21 K:BB.