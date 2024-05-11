Schwarber (back) is hoping to return to the lineup Monday and/or Tuesday versus the Mets, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Schwarber exited Friday's game and missed Saturday's contest with a sore back. It sounds like he'll sit out Sunday, as well, but seems to be trending in the right direction. The Phillies are planning to give Bryce Harper at day at designated hitter Sunday.