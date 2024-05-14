Schwarber (back) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Schwarber missed three straight starts with back soreness, but he was able to pinch hit in Monday's contest and is back among the starting nine Tuesday. The 31-year-old is slashing .216/.319/.399 with nine home runs over 40 contests for the Phillies this season.
