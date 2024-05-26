Schwarber went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Schwarber has multiple hits in three of his last five contests, though his double Saturday was his first extra-base hit since May 16. The 31-year-old slugger is up to a .234/.356/.396 slash line with nine home runs, 31 RBI, 40 runs scored and two stolen bases over 235 plate appearances this season. Schwarber's drop in power this season isn't a great sign after exceeding 45 homers in back-to-back years, but he continues to both walk (16.2 percent) and strike out (29.8 percent) at high rates.