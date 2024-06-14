Schwarber went 3-for-4 with three RBI in a 9-3 loss to the Red Sox on Thursday.

Schwarber singled in the first inning then got the Phillies on the board with a three-run double in the fourth. He later added another single in the seventh and walked in the ninth. Schwarber is riding a six-game hit streak that includes three multi-hit games, two home runs and five RBI. Schwarber's current .249 average would be his best in a Phillies uniform, and he now has 13 home runs, 41 RBI and 48 runs scored in 305 plate appearances.