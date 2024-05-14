Schwarber (back) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Schwarber was absent from Monday's starting lineup due to back soreness, but he was called upon later in the game to pinch it, which resulted in a strikeout. After Monday's win, manager Rob Thomson noted that the slugger would be back in the starting nine for the second game of the series.